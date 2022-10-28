Greek President Sakellaropoulou at Thessaloniki military parade for 28th October anniversary. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
THESSALONIKI – A military parade for the “Ochi Day” anniversary is being held on Friday in Thessaloniki in the presence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.
The public holiday commemorates Greece’s rejection (“Ochi”) of an Italian ultimatum on October 28, 1940 that led to Greece’s invasion at the start of the Second World War.
In Thessaloniki, the parade started around 11:00 am with the philharmonic band of the City of Thessaloniki and was held on Megalou Alexandrou Avenue.
Earlier, the Greek president had laid a wreath at the heroes’ monument of the 3rd Army Corps.
This year’s parade in Thessaloniki includes the newly acquired French-made Rafale jets and the Marder 1A3 armored vehicles as well as the reconaissance vehicles TTOA M1117. Also flying overhead are the historic Spitfire MJ755 jet, the Hellenic Air Force jets (including F-16s and F-14s), and helicopters of the Army airborne unit and Sikorsky S-70s of the Hellenic Navy, among others. A ‘Zeus’ jet group flying solo provided a demonstration of demanding maneuvers in the air; President Sakellaropoulou conveyed a message from the ground.
Participating in the parade are historical associations and clubs, volunteeer groups, a motorized unit of the Armed Forces, members of the military academies, and special operation units from all three branches of the Armed Forces and from security forces, the Hellenic Police, the Fire Brigade, and the Port Authority.
In Athens, students paraded in the late morning in the center of the city.
