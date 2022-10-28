x

October 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Greek President Sakellaropoulou at Thessaloniki Military Parade for 28th October Anniversary

October 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΗΡΩΟ ΤΟΥ Γ' ΣΩΜΑΤΟΣ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤ. ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ(ΘΟΔΩΡΗΣ ΜΑΝΩΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek President Sakellaropoulou at Thessaloniki military parade for 28th October anniversary. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

THESSALONIKI – A military parade for the “Ochi Day” anniversary is being held on Friday in Thessaloniki in the presence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

The public holiday commemorates Greece’s rejection (“Ochi”) of an Italian ultimatum on October 28, 1940 that led to Greece’s invasion at the start of the Second World War.

In Thessaloniki, the parade started around 11:00 am with the philharmonic band of the City of Thessaloniki and was held on Megalou Alexandrou Avenue.

Earlier, the Greek president had laid a wreath at the heroes’ monument of the 3rd Army Corps.

This year’s parade in Thessaloniki includes the newly acquired French-made Rafale jets and the Marder 1A3 armored vehicles as well as the reconaissance vehicles TTOA M1117. Also flying overhead are the historic Spitfire MJ755 jet, the Hellenic Air Force jets (including F-16s and F-14s), and helicopters of the Army airborne unit and Sikorsky S-70s of the Hellenic Navy, among others. A ‘Zeus’ jet group flying solo provided a demonstration of demanding maneuvers in the air; President Sakellaropoulou conveyed a message from the ground.

Greek President Sakellaropoulou at Thessaloniki military parade for 28th October anniversary. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
Greek President Sakellaropoulou at Thessaloniki military parade for 28th October anniversary. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

Participating in the parade are historical associations and clubs, volunteeer groups, a motorized unit of the Armed Forces, members of the military academies, and special operation units from all three branches of the Armed Forces and from security forces, the Hellenic Police, the Fire Brigade, and the Port Authority.

In Athens, students paraded in the late morning in the center of the city.

RELATED

Society
Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens (Photos)

ATHENS - The large annual student parade on the national holiday of 28th October ("OXI Day") concluded late in the morning in the center of Athens.

Society
Commemorating ‘OXI’ Day
Society
Human Rights Watch Says Turkey Unsafe for Refugee Returns

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Crime, Trump Center Stage in Sole New York Governor’s Debate (Video)

ALBANY, N.Y.

ATHENS - The large annual student parade on the national holiday of 28th October ("OXI Day") concluded late in the morning in the center of Athens.

COTABATO, Philippines — Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, killing at least 42 people, leaving 16 others missing and trapping some residents on their roofs, officials said Friday.

On October 28th, we commemorate ‘OXI’ Day and the heroism and sacrifice of the Greeks during World War II.

Melanoma is the 5th most common cancer in United States, with approximately 16,000 new cases per year – and increasing at the rate of 2% per year.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings