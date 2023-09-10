Greek President Pays Visit to Flooded Regions of Karditsa and Volos (Photos)

Politics

Greek president pays visit to flooded regions of Karditsa and Volos on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo: President's Press Office/Thodoris Manolopoulos)

KARDITSA – Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid a visit on Sunday to areas flooded by the recent storm in Karditsa and Volos, two cities in the hard-hit region of Thessaly.

Accompanied by Karditsa Mayor Vassilis Tsiakos, Sakellaropoulou paid a visit to the retirement home run by the Thessaly Metropolitan Church, in which Metropolitan Timotheos was present, and then she visited evacuees at the primary school.

Visiting Volos, she was briefed by Volos Mayor Achilleas Beos about problems in the city and the region.

On Sunday afternoon, the president is paying a visit to Evros, northeastern Greece.

On Monday, at 09:00, she will attend the blessing ceremony for the new academic year at the 1st Primary School of Soufli, near the recent fire at Dadia forest.