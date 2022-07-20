Greek President on 48-Year Anniversary since Turkish Invasion of Cyprus

Politics

ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on Wednesday referred to the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus 48 years ago, on July 20, 1974.

“Forty-eight years after the Turkish military invasion of Cyprus, the wound from the illegal occupation remains deep. We always remember those that died for the freedom of Cyprus and demand its reunification, in accordance with UN resolutions and the principles of international law,” Sakellaropoulou posted on Twitter.