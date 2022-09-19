x

Greek President Attends Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

September 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Η ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΣΤΗ ΚΗΔΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΙΣΣΑΣ ΕΛΙΣΑΒΕΤ (ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠτΔ / EUROKINISSI)
President Sakellaropoulou attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

LONDON – Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

She also attended an official lunch held by the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly right after the funeral.

“During her long tenure, Queen Elizabeth II served her country with exemplary devotion. She ensured the stability of the United Kingdom and cemented its relations with the Commonwealth and the rest of the world, becoming the benchmark for her country’s course from the Second World War to the present day. The feelings of love and respect, which we clearly see that are evident from the British people in the streets of London, will stay with her forever,” she said.

On Sunday, Sakellaropoulou attended an official reception held by King Charles III in honor of invited state leaders and foreign dignitaries.

The Greek president then paid her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the final day of her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

