January 1, 2023

Greek Presidency Offers 300 Portions of Food to Vulnerable People in Thessaloniki

January 1, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[358146] Η ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΣΤΗ ΚΟΠΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΠΙΤΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΚΗΣ ΦΡΟΥΡΑΣ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
The President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the cutting of the New Year's pie at the Presidential Guard. Sunday, January 1, 2023 (GIORGOS KONTARINIS / EUROKINISSI)

ΤTHESSALONIKI – Three hundred portions of food were offered to vulnerable people in the city of Thessaloniki by the Greek Presidency on Saturday.

Presidential Chef Vassilis Bekas travelled to Thessaloniki where he prepared the meals together with chef Konstantinos Polychronopoulos from the “Other Human Social Kitchen” and chef Dimitris Pantzartzidis from the “At Mitsos’ ” traditional coffee shop, at a make-shift open-air kitchen set up at Aristotelous Square.

“Our message is love, respect, solidarity from all to all – without any distinction of religion, country or color. By cooking we unite all people, and we break the grip of loneliness that brings indifference,” Bekas and Polychronopoulos told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

This year, the Greek Presidency also funded Christmas meals in four care homes for the elderly at the cities of Ioannina, Arta, Preveza and Konitsa.

The National Herald

