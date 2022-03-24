x

March 24, 2022

Greek Presidency Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukrainian Consul

March 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou responded to the plea of the Ukrainian Embassy to Greece for humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

The Greek presidency collected and sent a total of 900 cans of evaporated milk, 9,600 packets of baby diapers, 200 fleece blankets and 50 sleeping bags.

On Thursday, the special secretary of the Greek Presidency delivered the aid to the Consul of the Ukrainian Embassy Anna Tishchenko at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Faliro.

A few days ago, the Greek presidency offered roughly 4,000 portions of food to the humanitarian organisation “Social Kitchen” of Konstantinos Polychronopoulos who travelled to the Ukrainian-Polish borders and cooked food for war refugees.

