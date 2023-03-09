x

March 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Economy

Greek Power Corporation Acquires Enel’s Romanian Wind Operations in €1.26bn Deal

March 9, 2023
By TNH Staff
Enel Group Wind Farm
Enel's Potenza Pietragalla wind farm in Italy. (Photo: facebook/EnelGroup)

ATHENS – Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced today that it has completed the agreement to acquire all of Enel’s operations in Romania, marking a significant milestone in its strategic development in the renewable energy sector, as well as in the distribution and trade of electricity. This move is the company’s first foray into international expansion, with broader strategic significance for the country, particularly after Greek banks withdrew their investments from the Balkans during the financial crisis. “After a decade in which Greek businesses were forced to divest from significant and profitable assets to survive in Greece amid an economic crisis, PPC is the first company to reopen the way for dynamic entry into Southeast Europe. Furthermore, it provides Greece with a geopolitical advantage, as it will manage a significant portion of the energy resources and transmission networks in the broader region,” according to PPC sources.

This marks the company’s inaugural move to expand its business internationally, with broader strategic implications for the country, particularly following the Greek banks’ divestment from their Balkan investments during the financial crisis. “After a decade during which Greek businesses were compelled to divest from significant and lucrative assets to survive in Greece amid an economic crisis, PPC is the first company to re-establish a dynamic entryway into Southeast Europe. Furthermore, it provides Greece with a geopolitical advantage, as it will manage a substantial portion of the energy resources and transmission networks in the broader region,” according to sources at PPC. The purchase price was set at €1.26 billion, with a total value of €1.9 billion. It will be funded through both equity and debt (a 5-year loan of €800 million has already been secured from Greek and international banks).

The CEO and President of PPC, Georgios Stassis, declared, “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic plan presented in November 2021, which outlined our international expansion into Southeast Europe. Enel’s activities in Romania are an ideal choice both geographically and from a business perspective. This is a unique opportunity to acquire a vertically integrated energy company with an attractive valuation, which will pave the way for PPC’s transformation into a leading clean energy company in Southeast Europe. We are confident that this significant development will enhance PPC’s competitiveness both internationally and domestically, providing benefits for our customers and creating value for all our stakeholders.”

PPC has fortified its position in the wider region by acquiring Enel Romania, thus emerging as the largest player in Southeast Europe. Furthermore, this move has enabled PPC to gain direct access to Renewable Energy Sources, leading to reduced production costs. In essence, PPC has effectively doubled its renewable energy production (excluding large hydroelectric plants). This step also effectively addresses the regulatory risk of constraints imposed on PPC in Greece, where the company is required to reduce its market share. Consequently, PPC can maintain and increase its size. Sources at PPC state that this move has allowed the company to execute its investment plan as it had previously presented to investors before the successful capital increase in November 2021.

RELATED

Society
Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports Invests €13.5M in Upgrading Tinos Marble Crafts School and Halepas House

TINOS - The Ministry of Culture and Sports is moving forward with the reinforcement of the marble craftsmanship tradition of Tinos, through the expansion and upgrading of the Preparatory and Professional School of Fine Arts in Panormos Tinos, known as the Tinos Marble Crafts School, and the upgrading of the house of Yiannoulis Halepas, incorporating the project into the Recovery Fund, with a budget of €13,512,786 and a completion time until the end of 2025.

Politics
The Kaili Case: “Money from Qatar Through a Turkish Businessman”
Economy
Investment in Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.