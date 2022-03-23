x

March 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Society

Greek Post Office Says Systems Cyberattack Didn’t Come from Russia

March 23, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
ELTA - Hellenic Post (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Hackers breaking into the Hellenic Post (ELTA) computer systems in a cyberattack that disrupted service weren’t tied to Russia, officials said, despite warnings Russia would use electronic interference of countries opposed to its invasion of Ukraine.

Greece was among the first to send weapons to Ukraine and has supported European Union sanctions barring Russian airlines but has softened its hardline stance and said it wouldn’t send any more arms to help Ukraine.

Officials not named told Kathimerini that the cyberattack didn’t come from notorious Russian hackers, some state-backed, although US President Joe Biden had warned Russia would use electronic warfare against perceived enemies.

Sources not named said that the hackers used ransomware, a type of malware that locks up a victim’s files and denies access to a computer system until they pay up using a digital currency that is hard to trace, but no reports if any was paid.

ELTA isolated all its data center services as a preventive measure after the attack and most critical services remained intact, company officials said and other sources said there was no contact with hackers and that cybersecurity agencies were brought in to help.

The Communications Privacy Protection Authority (ADAE) has requested a full report on the incident. Security officials say no sensitive data was breached, the report said.

Athens is headquarters to ENISA, the EU’s cybersecurity agency but there was no report whether it has been involved in trying to aid the post office or dispatched any experts to assist in the operation.

 

RELATED

Society
Greek Police Sweep Central Athens, Round Up Usual Suspects

ATHENS - Reminescent of Operation Xenios Zeus, a campaign under a former New Democracy government that in 2012-13 detained 85,000 people of foreign origin, Greek police are again out checking papers.

Politics
Sakellaropoulou’ Message to Greeks Abroad for Independence Day
Society
Polish Man Held in Murder of Greek Partner’s Child Found Hanged

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Warns US Companies of Potential Russian Cyberattacks

RICHMOND, Va. — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings