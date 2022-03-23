Greek Post Office Says Systems Cyberattack Didn’t Come from Russia

Society

ATHENS – Hackers breaking into the Hellenic Post (ELTA) computer systems in a cyberattack that disrupted service weren’t tied to Russia, officials said, despite warnings Russia would use electronic interference of countries opposed to its invasion of Ukraine.

Greece was among the first to send weapons to Ukraine and has supported European Union sanctions barring Russian airlines but has softened its hardline stance and said it wouldn’t send any more arms to help Ukraine.

Officials not named told Kathimerini that the cyberattack didn’t come from notorious Russian hackers, some state-backed, although US President Joe Biden had warned Russia would use electronic warfare against perceived enemies.

Sources not named said that the hackers used ransomware, a type of malware that locks up a victim’s files and denies access to a computer system until they pay up using a digital currency that is hard to trace, but no reports if any was paid.

ELTA isolated all its data center services as a preventive measure after the attack and most critical services remained intact, company officials said and other sources said there was no contact with hackers and that cybersecurity agencies were brought in to help.

The Communications Privacy Protection Authority (ADAE) has requested a full report on the incident. Security officials say no sensitive data was breached, the report said.

Athens is headquarters to ENISA, the EU’s cybersecurity agency but there was no report whether it has been involved in trying to aid the post office or dispatched any experts to assist in the operation.