Greek Police Sweep Central Athens, Round Up Usual Suspects

ATHENS – Reminescent of Operation Xenios Zeus, a campaign under a former New Democracy government that in 2012-13 detained 85,000 people of foreign origin, Greek police are again out checking papers.

Authorities said 80 people called non-nationals were held during a sweep through the Greek capital that was ongoing for a week, the government accused of also trying to push back refugees and immigrants to keep them out.

Some 170 officers from different units were involved in the operation, which took place in the Kato Patisia district that is filled with migrants, and that inspections were done on 360 people, said Kathimerini.

There were two arrests for drug-related offenses and one for unlawful trading, the selling of counterfeit goods which has become less prevalent, earlier being done openly even on major shopping thoroughfares.

Five violations of health laws were detected in controls on 34 business, the report said, adding that since the operation began that police have checked more than 2,500 people, detained more than 600 and arrested 44.

Xenios Zeus, which drew broad condemnation from human rights and migrants groups and activists, was ended when New Democracy lost power in 2015 to the Radical Left SYRIZA, which was then ousted in 2018 elections.