x

January 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Society

Greek Police Scheme to Stop Scan Faces, Fingerprints, Draws Fire

January 18, 2022
By The National Herald
Major police operation in central Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
FILE- Major police operation in central Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – A Greek Internet protection group said a police program that would scan people’s faces and fingerprints goes against international human rights and is an invasion of privacy that could worsen discrimination.

police program to

“This … is in fundamental conflict with the essence of human dignity and the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms in public spaces,” said Konstantinos Kakavoulis, co-founder of Homo Digitalis, reported Kathimerini.

“The Greek government should not ignore the high risk this program will pose for enabling unchecked control if it is launched,” he said, joining criticism from Human Rights Watch (HRW) that it could be used for racial profiling and discriminate against refugees and migrants.

The program, funded by the European Union, will see law enforcement authorities using hand-held smart devices to collect biometric information from people they stop, often without cause, critics said, which could be checked against against police, immigration, and private sector databases primarily for immigration purposes.

“The European Commission is funding a program that will help Greek police to target and harass refugees, asylum seekers, and minority groups,” said Belkis Wille, Senior Crisis and Conflict Researcher at HRW, the paper said.

“In a country where the police frequently demand to see documents without reasonable cause, this program would deliver a tech-driven tool to ramp up abuse,” she said.

The Greek police signed a 4.5 million euro ($5.13 billion) contract with Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems vendor, to help develop the program, 75 percent being subsidizd by the EU.

It was due to begin early in 2021 but was set back by the COVID-19 pandemic that set social distancing requirements and now is scheduled to start in August this year over the criticism.

 

RELATED

Politics
Greek Ministers Disagree Over Refugee Arrivals, Rescue Numbers

ΑΤΗΕΝS - How many refugees and migrants arrived in Greece – or were rescued at sea trying to get there from Italy – is uncertain after two key ministers gave conficting numbers.

Economy
Greece’s High-Speed Trains from Italy Stuck in Bureaucratic Slow Lane
Society
Greece Confirms 23,340 New COVID Cases, 106 Deaths

Top Stories

Politics

ANKARA - Turkey's swiveling between offering diplomacy or gunboats and demands that Greece take troops off its islands near Turkey's coast is roiling the waters between the countries and plans to hunt for energy.

United States

NEW YORK – Grammy-nominated artist Eric Alexandrakis announced his latest release due out on February 1, titled Good Girls Never Waltz With Me, another new genre-bending addition to his critically acclaimed TERRA series of releases.

General News

ATHENS – Five members of the World Hellenic Interparliamentary Association (WHIA), with Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis as head of the group, visited Evros on January 12-13.

United States

United States

Video

Despite Huge Volcano Blast, Tonga Avoids Widespread Disaster

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The blast from the volcano could be heard in Alaska, and the waves crossed the ocean to cause an oil spill and two drownings in Peru.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings