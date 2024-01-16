Greek Police Probing Russian Smugglers in Greek Mobster Leader’s Killing

Society

ATHENS – A prominent member of Greece’s underworld who was gunned down may have been caught up in a battle between tobacco smugglers and members of the Russian-speaking Mafia and expatriates from Ukraine linked to them.

Vangelis Zambounis was killed in his car outside his fuel station by an assassin who used an AK-47 rifle to pierce the bulletproof windows in his car before finishing him off with a handgun, said Kathimerini in a report on the case.

That said police are looking into Russian gangsters in a group called Vor V Zakone and that there are indications of involvement of Russian expats in the murder of another Greek gangster in the spring of 2022.

The investigation reportedly is also looking at the release of a mobster from prison 10 days before the killing and similarities with the murders of Giorgos Mitsos and Mario Diamant, in November 2021 by hired killers.

Still, the murder of Zambounis was said to be a surprise as he was perhaps the most powerful figure in the Greek underworld after the execution in june of his main rival, Vassilis Roubetis.

The report said that after the murder of Roubetis security officials told the Ministry of Citizen Protection that Zambounis wasn’t in danger of retaliation for that killing that had crippled his gang.

The focus then turned to the recent release of a gangster who had been jailed as the leader of a group of extortionists who collected protection money from dozens of shops in Attica, said the report.

Police earlier had put in operation an attempt to thwart the growing underworld violence that had seen a series of killings and reprisals that have perpetuated an apparent cycle of revenge.