February 14, 2024

Greek Police Probe Terrorism in Thessaloniki Court Parcel Bomb 

February 14, 2024
By The National Herald
ATHENS – Greek police are said to be looking into whether a parcel bomb sent in an envelope to a judge at a Thessaloniki courthouse – she didn’t open it and it was defused by experts – could be tied to terrorism.

It was addressed to the President of the Court of Appeals and reached the office because there was a security breach with one entrance not having X-ray machines to look into parcels.

Another possibility may be that it’s somehow related to strikes at the headquarters of the riot police in Goudi and a bomb going of earlier in February outside the Ministry of Labor, said Kathimerini.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Similar attacks have been carried out in recent years by small far-left militant groups targeting symbols of authority.

The envelope was apparently brought to the courthouse 10 days prior by an individual who said he was an employee of a courier company and received by a secretary but not X-rayed.

The Citizen Protection Ministry reportedly has not dismissed the attempt could be tied to some other criminal activity; it was said that it’s more likely an attempted terror attack, Greece having a number of terrorist groups.

The target had reportedly received threats from convicted criminals but unnamed police sources told the paper it’s more likely linked to “urban guerrilla” groups. The Thessaloniki courthouse was also the target of a terrorist attack in 2010.

The envelope was in the target’s office for 10 days as she was absent on sick leave and on her return she saw it but became suspicious and notified court security who called in army bomb experts.

According to police sources, the device was probably made up of gelatin dynamite and the wiring was such that it would explode as soon as the judge opened the envelope.

