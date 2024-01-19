Greek Police Hold Three Suspects in Slayings of Mobster Leaders

Society

ATHENS – Moving swiftly, Greek police arrested three suspects in the gunning down of two leaders of the underworld, said to be ethnic Greeks from countries of the former Soviet Union.

No names were given but they were held for alleged involvement in the murder of Yiannis Skaftouros in May 2022 and Vassilis Roubetis in a late-night ambush in June, 2023.

That came as police were investigating if the suspects were also behind the killing of Vangelos Zampounis, 44, one of the top mobster leaders in the country, who had survived an earlier assassination attempt.

The suspects are said to be facing charges of three counts of murder, participation in a criminal group, and three attempted murders as police, who set up a special operation to deal with the mobster battles, have been largely unable to stop the violence.

Police raids at their homes following the killings reportedly found some heavy weapons and reports said eight more people have been identified for involvement in the three murders.

Two of them are said to have fled abroad and arrest warrants have been issued against them, while two more are in prison, one in Larissa and the second in Montenegro, said Kathimerini.

The murders, at least 23 since 2017, are seen as a turf war among gangs involved in extortion, control over the illegal trade of fuel and cigarettes in the Attica region, and other criminal activities, the report said.

It is believed that Zampounis may have become entangled in a conflict between tobacco smugglers and members of the Russian-speaking Mafia, along with Ukrainian expatriates associated with them, before he was fatally shot.

He was gunned down in his car outside his gas station by an assassin armed with an AK-47 rifle, which was used to penetrate the bulletproof windows of his car before the assailant switched to a handgun to finish the job.

The police are currently investigating Russian gangsters associated with a group known as Vor V Zakonei. There are also indications of Russian expatriates linked to the murder of another Greek gangster in 2022.

The investigation is examining the release of a mobster from prison just 10 days before the killing, as well as possible similarities with the murders of Giorgos Mitsos and Mario Diamant in November 2021, carried out by hired killers.

The report noted that security officials had initially believed Zampounis was not at risk of retaliation for Roubetis’ killing, which had severely weakened his gang.

Subsequently, attention has shifted to the recent release of a gangster who had previously been incarcerated as the leader of a group of extortionists collecting protection money from numerous shops in Attica, according to the report.

Earlier, the police had initiated efforts to curb the escalating violence within the underworld, characterized by a series of killings and reprisals that seemed to perpetuate a cycle of revenge.

In January, Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos ordered an urgent preliminary inquiry into the claims by the newspaper To Vima that unnamed high-ranking Greek police officers offered protection to underworld bosses.

The article said conversations on mobile phone chat apps such as Viber and WhatsApp, that are supposed to be encrypted, were about gang leaders executed in contract killings.

Top police officials could be heard saying they would help fuel smuggling rings and other criminals by not investigating them and allow them to operate without police interference, the report said.

A part of the conversations was revealed after the murder of a fuel station owner, that business said to involve mobsters demanding protection money from business owners and threatening them.