Greek Police Get Criminal Gang Encrypted Data from Closed Networks

Society

ATHENS – Critical encrypted information from two now shut down communications companies has been obtained by Greek police in their investigation into the operations of criminal gangs and mobsters who’ve been to largely evade being stopped.

The police were said to have their hands on 4,500 recorded conversations, 28 million messages and 250,000 photos that came from EncroChat – closed in 2020 – and SkyGlobal in 2021, companies that were forced to close and had 60,000 subscribers.

Kathimerini reported that the police were able to get the data but it didn’t say how or why they were able to see encrypted messages, no immediate response from data rights groups resistant to law enforcement invading privacy rights.

But police in other European countries have also been using the data to track down criminals, including in 2023 when 108 suspected members of Italian crime syndicate Ndrangheta were arrested in operation Eureka.

That same year, Europol said that information also led to more than 6,500 arrests being made with more than 700 million euros ($706.42 million) seized and some 100 tons of cocaine impounded as well.

The Greek police’s Counter Narcotics division and then Homicide began seeking the data with help from police in Austria, Belgium and France, as well as Europol, going to the agency’s headquarters in The Hague, leading to arrests of some drug dealers.

Greek law enforcement also reportedly discovered communications about assassination contracts put out by criminal leaders who used foreign hit men, mostly from Montenegro and Serbia but there were no reports about whether they had information on who ordered the killing of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, who was gunned down in April 2021.