x

January 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Greek Police Finalize Security Plan for Ex-king’s Funeral

January 15, 2023
By Associated Press
Greece Former King
Members of the family the former king of Greece Constantine, leave by cars the former summer residence of Greece's royals, in Tatoi, northwestern Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece — Greek media said Saturday that 1,000 police will be deployed for the funeral service and burial of former King Constantine.

Police wouldn’t confirm the reports, but announced that a figure was finalized at a meeting of top security officials on Saturday.

Police said they “will have a presence at vital points (around) the metropolitan cathedral and (the royals’ former summer residence of) Tatoi, as well as the funeral procession’s route and the locations where invited officials stay.”

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen on Monday in Tatoi, about 29 kilometers (18 miles) north of Athens, next to his parents and where his ancestors are buried, the government announced Wednesday.

Constantine died in a hospital late Tuesday at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in December 1974 and Constantine spent decades in exile before settling in his home country once more in his waning years.

His body will lie in state Monday morning, from 6 am.-10 a.m., at a chapel next to the metropolitan cathedral. The funeral service will take place at noon.

About 200 people were invited to the funeral service, and about 60 will attend the burial in Tatoi. All will attend a memorial dinner at a central Athens hotel later Monday.

Work crews have been busy clearing the burial site of debris and paving the road to the graves with gravel.

 

RELATED

Society
Delta to Start Direct US-Greece Flights to Athens as Early as March 11

ATHENS - The first direct flight from the United States will be by Delta Airlines and will arrive at Athens International Airport on March 11, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview on Saturday.

Politics
Greek PM Mitsotakis to Be Candidate in Evros Electoral District
Politics
Another 400 Border Patrol Officers to Be Hired at Evros in 2023, Says Theodorikakos

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

In Alabama, Tornadoes Rattle Historic Civil Rights Community

Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

WASHINGTON - The White House will seek congressional approval for a $20 billion sale of new F-16 jet fighters to Turkey along with a separate sale of next-generation F-35 warplanes to Greece, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton’s board of directors were instructed not to attend Saturday's home match against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security,” the Premier League team said.

ATHENS - The first direct flight from the United States will be by Delta Airlines and will arrive at Athens International Airport on March 11, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview on Saturday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.