Greek Police Detain 21 Italian Extremists, Couldn’t Stop Neo-Nazi Gathering

ATHENS – A gathering planned by supporters of two members of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party killed in 2013 was stopped by Greek police, who also said they detained 21 Italian far-rightists at the international airport to stop them.

A police source not named told Agence France-Pressed that the Italians were being deported to keep them from reaching a spot in the capital where the gathering was planned before it was banned, but went on anyway.

Police officials said it was done because the extremists were a “major risk to public safety” owing to planned anti-fascist counter-gatherings that could have brought clashes between them.

Some 1,600 anti-fascist protesters staged separate demonstrations despite the prohibition, police said. Several people were arrested after allegedly attacking riot police with clubs and stones, the police said.

In another incident on the Athens subway, far-right militants clashed with far-left rivals inside a train station at the central Monastiraki station as the violence escalated and spread elsewhere.

There was criticism this summer that the police had failed to prevent Croatian hooligans coming to Athens and engaging in a battle with fans of the Greek soccer team AEK that left one Greek dead, the murder unsolved.

Italian neo-fascist party CasaPound in a posting on Telegram said 21 of its members had been “loaded into armored cars without receiving any explanation” and taken to a police station.

On Nov. 21, 2013, two armed assailants riding a motorbike shot dead the two members of the Golden Dawn party, Manolis Kapelonis, 22, and Giorgos Fountoulis, 27, outside the party offices in the Athens suburb of Neo Iraklio.

A third party member was also seriously injured in the drive-by attack.

Golden Dawn, which was accused of being behind attacks on immigrants and political opponents at the time, turned the two men into martyrs and Fountoulis’ father was elected a Golden Dawn lawmaker in the European Parliament.

The shooting came just weeks after a Golden Dawn member fatally stabbed anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, which shocked society and led to the downfall of the party, whose leaders and dozens of members were jailed.

The 2013 attack on the Golden Dawn members was later claimed by a little-known far-left group but no arrests were made and the case has never been solved, and Golden Dawn has since been essentially disbanded.