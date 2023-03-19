Greek Police Chief Fired – Then Promoted – After Train Tragedy Protests

Politics

Following rough tactics against people protesting the head-on train collision that killed 57 on the route from Athens to Thessaloniki, Police Chief Constantinos Skoumas was fired than two months after taking the helm.

Riot police used tear gas and some demonstrators said they were attacked while protesting what they said was negligence by the New Democracy government and railway agencies.

But no reason was given for his sacking despite the widely-seen assaults in the streets of the capital and demonstrations in Thessaloniki, the second-largest city that led to criticism after police aggression, said Agence France-Presse

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230318-greece-sacks-police-chief-after-clashes-over-deadly-train-disaster

“The appointment of a new police chief aims (to introduce) a more positive and efficient implementation of modern police operational plans on citizen safety,” the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

In one protest, a riot police squad was filmed charging and striking peaceful demonstrators at the central Syntagma Square in Athens without provocation and a police tow truck slammed into a group trying to block a street with garbage bins, sending at least one flying to the ground.

There was no report whether the police detained the driver of the truck as criticism rose over police handling of the protests that drew rage over the deaths of the victims, many of them university students.

“We will learn from our mistakes,” Mitsotakis said during a campaign stop in Athens with elections coming as soon as May, his government and party trying to regroup and win re-election.

The then-transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned after the disaster but kept on the the New Democracy ballot to be a Member of Parliament although he hasn’t said why he failed to implement railway safety measures.

A stationmaster on duty only four days and and three other railway officials have been charged and face a possible life sentence as an investigation is underway, no indication whether anyone at higher levels would be charged over the tragedy.

After being fired, Koumas, was promoted to the rank of Retired General and leaves with the title of Honorary Chief of the Hellenic Police, no reason given for that decision either.