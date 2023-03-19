x

March 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Greek Police Chief Fired – Then Promoted – After Train Tragedy Protests

March 19, 2023
By The National Herald
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠ. ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΛΙΤΗ Τ. ΘΕΟΔΩΡΙΚΑΚΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΧΗΓΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΕΛ.ΑΣ. ΣΤΟΥΣ ΤΡΑΥΜΑΤΙΕΣ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟΥΣ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Police Chief Constantinos Skoumas next to Minister Theodorikakos. (Michalis Karayannis/EUROKINISSI)

Following rough tactics against people protesting the head-on train collision that killed 57 on the route from Athens to Thessaloniki, Police Chief Constantinos Skoumas was fired than two months after taking the helm.

Riot police used tear gas and some demonstrators said they were attacked while protesting what they said was negligence by the New Democracy government and railway agencies.

But no reason was given for his sacking despite the widely-seen assaults in the streets of the capital and demonstrations in Thessaloniki, the second-largest city that led to criticism after police aggression, said Agence France-Presse

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230318-greece-sacks-police-chief-after-clashes-over-deadly-train-disaster
“The appointment of a new police chief aims (to introduce) a more positive and efficient implementation of modern police operational plans on citizen safety,” the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

In one protest, a riot police squad was filmed charging and striking peaceful demonstrators at the central Syntagma Square in Athens without provocation and a police tow truck slammed into a group trying to block a street with garbage bins, sending at least one flying to the ground.

There was no report whether the police detained the driver of the truck as criticism rose over police handling of the protests that drew rage over the deaths of the victims, many of them university students.

“We will learn from our mistakes,” Mitsotakis said during a campaign stop in Athens with elections coming as soon as May, his government and party trying to regroup and win re-election.

The then-transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned after the disaster but kept on the the New Democracy ballot to be a Member of Parliament although he hasn’t said why he failed to implement railway safety measures.

A stationmaster on duty only four days and and three other railway officials have been charged and face a possible life sentence as an investigation is underway, no indication whether anyone at higher levels would be charged over the tragedy.

After being fired, Koumas, was promoted to the rank of Retired General and leaves with the title of Honorary Chief of the Hellenic Police, no reason given for that decision either.

RELATED

Society
Greek Stationmaster During Fatal Trash Crash Wasn’t Trained Properly

ATHENS – Training given to a Greek stationmaster on duty only four days who was the first charged after a head-on train collision killed 57 people was “both incomplete and inadequate,” the Regulatory Authority for Railways (RAS) said.

Politics
SYRIZA Puts Provocateur Polakis Back on Parliament Elections Ballot
Politics
Greek Workers Union Complains Minimum Wage Hike Not Enough

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.