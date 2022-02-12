Greek Police Arrest Couple for Heinous Murder of 7-Year-Old Boy

Society

ATHENS – A 29-year-old Greek woman and her former 33-year-old Polish partner confessed on Saturday to the killing of the woman’s 7-year-old boy in 2017, said the Hellenic Police.

Police sources told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) that in January 2017 the man put duct tape over the boy’s mouth, in the presence of his mother, causing his death by asphyxiation, citing the child’s disobedience as the reasoning behind his act. They were living in an apartment in the Athens area of Kipseli at the time.

After murdering the child, the then-couple built a make-shift tomb with bricks on the roof of their apartment building, where they placed the cadaver. When the two stopped being together, the mother would claim the man had abducted the boy to Poland and that he was never seen again since. But the man had apparently rented another apartment in Kipseli, where he had placed the child’s bones in two dustbin liners inside a tool box, then hidden it inside a sofa.

They were both arrested on Friday evening, and are being detained at the Attika General Police Directorate, from where they will be led before a prosecutor on Monday.