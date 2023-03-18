Greek PM: We Need to Ensure that What Happened in Tempi Never Happens Again

Politics

ATHENS – On Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed a public gathering in the north Athenian suburb of Maroussi.

Regarding the train collision near Tempi, central Greece on February 28, which claimed the lives of 57 people, including many university students, the Prime Minister stated, “The vindication for the sacrifice of these youths is to ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again in our country.”

He emphasized that “this is a mission we must undertake: to rectify all the past wrongs of Greece, a Greece that has caused us pain, a Greece that does not reflect our values, a Greece that the new generation does not deserve.”

Mitsotakis stated that since 2019, he has received a strong mandate “to transform Greece into a country that does not cause us pain.”

With regards to the economy, he highlighted that in 2019 Greece was “Europe’s slowest-growing economy,” but today boasts the second-highest growth rate in the European Union. He also noted that unemployment has decreased from 17% in 2019 to 11% today.

The Prime Minister then discussed the government’s efforts towards digitizing public services, including the gov.gr online platform.

“While we should be self-critical where necessary, we must not discount the significant progress we have made over the past four years,” he emphasized.

Mitsotakis pledged to continue his mission “to radically transform Greece,” urging the public to join him in creating the Greece of their dreams. “Let’s work together to achieve this goal,” he concluded.