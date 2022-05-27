Greek PM Speaks to TNH about His Experience at Boston College

Events

BOSTON – The Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis was the keynote speaker at the 184th graduation ceremony of Boston College in Boston, MA and was awarded an honorary doctorate on May 23. Shortly afterwards, he spoke to The National Herald about the experience.

Mitsotakis himself studied at Harvard University, so he knows Boston very well, and he has a special appreciation for the city because it is America’s par excellence city of education and academia.

“It was a very moving event,” he said. “It was the first time that I had the joy and honor to address a graduation ceremony and to receive such [a great honor] as an honorary doctorate.”

He also said, “I am extremely happy every time I return to Boston, a city with which I have very close ties…I am pleased because I am at a university from which both my wife Mareva and my son Konstantinos graduated.”

The Premier emphasized that, “it was an opportunity to speak to young graduates and place before them their responsibilities regarding the obligation they have to assume more active roles and engage in dialogues for the sake of the quality of our democracy.”

He also said “every graduation ceremony is a celebration, much more here in Boston, a city which is identified with Higher Education. Although I am here in Boston for less than 24 hours, I feel so happy and honored to be here.”