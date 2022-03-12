x

March 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Politics

Greek PM Speaks to CNBC on Sidelines of EU Summit in Versailles

March 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
France Russia Ukraine War EU Summit
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during arrivals for an EU summit at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, west of Paris, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to CNBC’s Silvia Amaro about potential changes in the European natural gas wholesale market, and the impact of the Ukraine crisis on Europe’s defense architecture, on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit in Versailles, it was reported on Saturday.

The premier said that he believes “there is great consensus in the European Council about intervening in the wholesale natural gas market.” Moreover, he noted that natural gas wholesale prices dropped significantly over the last few days since this intervention drive was made public. “This reinforces,” he noted, “the hypothesis that in this case we do not see fundamental market rules in action, but rather we see profiteering at play.”

Mitsotakis stressed that the Russian invasion in Ukraine was a sharp wake-up call for the EU and for NATO.

“We have been talking, for a long time, about the need for strategic autonomy,” while Greece invested in its defense capabilities and signed a bilateral agreement with France, which includes a mutual assistance, he said.

Therefore, “we strongly support the idea of the EU being able to defend itself independently,” he said, and he added that this would be “a complementary ‘investment’ to NATO, because we must not forget that most EU member states are also NATO members, but there are some EU member states that are not in NATO.”

“So we have to send a clear message that we are willing to defend our continent, regardless of our relationship with NATO,” he underlined.

Asked about his thoughts on the Russian President’s intentions, Mitsotakis said Vladimir Putin’s recent actions “managed to strengthen the [NATO] Alliance and also awakened the European Union from its geopolitical lethargy.”

In this context, he highlighted, “he [Putin] surely made us more united in the realization that defense and security are supreme obligations towards our citizens.”

RELATED

Society
Greece: 19,002 New Coronavirus Cases on Saturday, 39 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 19,002 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 27 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Politics
Turkey, Armenia Agree to Press ahead with Mending Fences
Politics
Mitsotakis: EU to Consider Greece’s Proposal on Natural Gas Price Ceiling

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings