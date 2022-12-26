Greek PM Mitsotakis Wishes Merry Christmas to All in a Post on Fb

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wished “Merry Christmas to all, I hope this day to find you healthy and happy with your beloved” in a post on Facebook.

“I want to wish you to enjoy these moments that we often realise how precious they are when they are gone. The moments with the elderly and with the children of your family. The people you love and love you”.

The Prime Minister said that Sunday is usually the day of the weekly review, “but today I will not write details of the government work. Let’s take a break for the holidays! So, this will be a different post. I started to write it yesterday in my office immediately after the end of the Christmas carols. You may watch ‘the carols to the politicians’ on the news and believe it is a mere custom or an opportunity for photos. But, this is not true. It is a very nice tradition during which the place is filled with the children’s happy voices, gifts and treats and I am very grateful for these unique experiences”.