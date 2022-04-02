x

April 2, 2022

Greek PM Mitsotakis: We Managed the Crises with Responsibility and Seriousness

April 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his speech at the pre-conference of ruling New Democracy party in Thessaloniki, on Saturday, April2 2022. Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Konstantinidis
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his speech at the pre-conference of ruling New Democracy party in Thessaloniki, on Saturday, April2 2022. Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Konstantinidis

ATHENS – “We dealt with the crises with responsibility, seriousness and honesty and despite the great difficulties we turned them into opportunities,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday during his speech at the pre-conference of ruling New Democracy (ND) party in Thessaloniki.

He pointed out that the crises faced by the country are exogenous, they were not caused by the government, in contrast to the 2015 crisis which was the fault of the previous government.

Mitsotakis commited that the government will continue to be close to the citizens, close to the weakest ones, as long as this crisis lasts, and will exhaust all possibilities to support households and businesses.
The government did not make the slightest discount on the implementation of its programme and at the end of the four-year term will be judged by its work.

“This government, despite devoting a lot of energy to the management of all these external crises, did not make the slightest discount on the implementation of its programme,” the prime minister underlined.

“We are a government that focuses primarily on the weakest citizens and we will continue to do so in the following 15-16 months until the national elections,” he said.

