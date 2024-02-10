x

February 10, 2024

Greek PM Mitsotakis Visits HORECA Exhibition

February 10, 2024
By Athens News Agency
PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS AT THE HORECA EXHIBITION (PANAGIOTIS STOLIS /EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Saturday the annual exhibition HORECA that is held at the exhibition centre Metropolitan Expo and concerns the sectors of catering, hosting and food supply. As he said the large number of Greek companies that invest and grow are the best reflection to the real economy of the major growth that our country has made in the economy in the last years”.

“I am very happy for having the opportunity to visit the largest exhibition of the specific sectors, the HORECA. From what I saw, I believe that we will have a very good tourism season” Mitsotakis said.

On his part, the president and managing director of FORUM Company that organises the exhibition Thanassis Panagoulias, thanked the prime minister for his visit to HORECA, which he called “vote of confidence” in the exhibition agency”.

Mitsotakis was toured to the pavilions and was briefed by the exhibitors on the developments in the market.

The prime minister was accompanied by Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, Deputy Labour and Social Insurance Minister Vassilis Spanakis and Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti.

