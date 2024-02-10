Greek PM Mitsotakis Visits HORECA Exhibition

PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS AT THE HORECA EXHIBITION (PANAGIOTIS STOLIS /EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Saturday the annual exhibition HORECA that is held at the exhibition centre Metropolitan Expo and concerns the sectors of catering, hosting and food supply. As he said the large number of Greek companies that invest and grow are the best reflection to the real economy of the major growth that our country has made in the economy in the last years”.
“I am very happy for having the opportunity to visit the largest exhibition of the specific sectors, the HORECA. From what I saw, I believe that we will have a very good tourism season” Mitsotakis said.
On his part, the president and managing director of FORUM Company that organises the exhibition Thanassis Panagoulias, thanked the prime minister for his visit to HORECA, which he called “vote of confidence” in the exhibition agency”.
Mitsotakis was toured to the pavilions and was briefed by the exhibitors on the developments in the market.
The prime minister was accompanied by Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, Deputy Labour and Social Insurance Minister Vassilis Spanakis and Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti.
ATHENS - Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis stated on Saturday from the city of Larissa where is held the party's Regional Congress that "there is an alternative for the country, for the region and for the society".
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.
NEW YORK – Greek-American actor George Andreakos spoke with The National Herald about his latest projects including ‘Mob Cops’ with David Arquette and ‘Inside Man’ with Lucy Hale, best known for her role in the ABC Family TV series Pretty Little Liars which ran from 2010-2017.
ATHENS - Education Ministry's bill on strengthening state universities and establishing the framework for branches of foreign non-profit universities in Greece which has been posted for public consultation on the gov.
