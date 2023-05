Politics

FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Kefalonia on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend and address the inauguration of the war museum in the city of Chalkida at 18:30 on Saturday.

The premier will also walk through the city center and speak to people at an open gathering.

At 19:00 Mitsotakis will be interviewed in the main newscast on Action24 TV.