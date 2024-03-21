Greek PM Mitsotakis to Visit Canada on March 24-25

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the online event to honour the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek Revolution at the Canadian House of Commons, in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – “The prime minister is in Brussels where he will participate in the European Council meeting and the eurozone summit,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said on Thursday during a press briefing. He pointed out that “the main topics on the agenda of the European Council meeting are the support to Ukraine, the European defence strategy and industry, as well as the latest developments in Gaza.”

The government spokesman also announced the prime minister’s travel to Canada on March 24 and 25. “Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the first Greek prime minister since 1983 to pay an official visit to Canada. This visit will signal the strengthening of relations between the two countries at all levels with an emphasis on the field of commercial and economic cooperation as well as on major international challenges,” he said.

Marinakis referred to the historical ties between the two countries through the Greek diaspora in Canada which is estimated at 350,000 people. On March 24, Mitsotakis will have an official meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal. He will also attend together with the Canadian Prime Minister the great expatriate parade for the anniversary of March 25.

He is scheduled to visit Toronto on March 25.

“The prime minister will meet with a group of Canadian investors representing banks, rating agencies, real estate companies and logistic centers. Canada is one of the 10 largest investors in Greece, but there is still a wide scope for investment, especially in the field of tourism, renewable energy sources, infrastructure, logistic centers and agri-food products,” he noted.