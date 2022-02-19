Greek PM Mitsotakis to Meet with US VP Kamala Harris in Munich

Default Category

MUNICH – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with US Vice-President Kamala Harris in Munich at 18:00 (Bavaria time) on Saturday, said Greek government sources.

The Greek premier is attending the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

This upcoming meeting reaffirms the strategic relationship between Greece and the US, but also a historically high point in Greek-American relations after the signing of the Protocol of Amendment to the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) – (October 2021), sources noted. The signing of the amendment was accompanied by a letter by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Greek prime minister, which had underlined US support for Greece’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also for sovereign rights and jurisdiction under the International Law of the Sea, it was added.

Greek government sources also highlighted the significance of the Cyprus, Greece, Israel (3+1) regional cooperation scheme, in which the US participates as an observer, and the interparliamentary committee 3+1, foreseen by the US-Greece Defense & Inter-Parliamentary Partnership Act of 2021.

Mitsotakis and Harris are also expected to discuss the Greek premier’s upcoming visit to the White House, it was added.

Harris maintains close relations with the Greek community in California, and her close ties with CA Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

PM Mitsotakis at Munich Security Conference; meets with US senators, regional leaders

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed the excellent level of Greek-US relations during a meeting with a bipartisan delegation of US senators, on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) held on Friday, said Greek government sources.

The Greek premier also referred to possibilities for an even deeper cooperation in defense, as well as in investments. He highlighted the significance of the Cyprus, Greece, Israel (3+1) regional cooperation scheme, in which the US participates as an observer, for regional peace and stability.

Mitsotakis also expressed the hope that some of the visiting senators can visit Greece again, this time as members of the interparliamentary committee 3+1, foreseen by the US-Greece Defense & Inter-Parliamentary Partnership Act of 2021.

The American delegation was headed by US Senator Lindsey Graham, and included Senators Chris Van Hollen, Chris Coons, and former Senator Joe Lieberman.

The Greek PM had also spoke briefly with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the conference, government sources said.

Regional leaders

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC), held on Friday.

Greek government sources said that Mitsotakis referred to the demarcation of maritime zones between the two countries, and he emphasized that submitting the issue to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, as the two sides have agreed, will further consolidate good neighborly relations, as well as better security and cooperation in the region.

Moreover, Mitsotakis underlined Greece’s firm support for Albania’s European accession course, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the accession process.

The Greek prime minister also held brief meetings with North Macedonia’s new Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, and with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

PM Mitsotakis: Greece has turned the page, is now a stronger country

The previous coalition government of a leftist and a rightist party tried to control private mass media and influence justice but democratic insitutions prevailed, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, at a panel discussion of the Munich Security Conference.

At the panel on “Stemming the Illiberal Tide: The Global Challenge of Eroding Democracy,” Mitsotakis said that “11 years ago, Greece faced an enormous economic crisis, great austerity and social unrest. After 2015 we had a coalition government between a party of the left and a party of the right, mediocre, I should say, which tried to control private mass media and influence justice, but democratic institutions prevailed” over populism.

He said that parties leaning to populism can become dangerous when they win a second consecutive term, which was averted in 2019. “At the end of the day, everything relates to fulfilling our campaign promises, bringing results, that’s why our government is still popular. We managed to turn the page as a country, and we are now stronger politically, institutionally and financially,” the Mitsotakis underlined.

Greece’s most successful reform was digitizing the country, he added, which simplified the relationship between state, citizens, and businesses, and prevented the human factor from intervening and becoming a source of corruption. This has boosted citizen confidence in the state “because we respect citizens’ time and do not submit them to useless bureaucratic procedures – it’s a completely different function of public administration,” the Greek premier added.