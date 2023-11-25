Greek PM Mitsotakis to Attend Morgan Stanley-ASE Roadshow in London

Politics

ATHENS – Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) is partnering with Morgan Stanley for the first time to organize a Greek Investment Conference taking place in London on Monday and Tuesday (November 28-29) at the Morgan Stanley London Conference Center.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Alex Patelis, chief economic adviser to the PM, will attend the two-day event, which will be closed to the general public and media.

The event is being held in partnership with Greece’s four systemic banks (Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank), and “aims to support Greek entrepreneurship, by highlighting investment opportunities in the Greek capital market and enhancing institutional trust in the country,” the ASE said in a statement when first announcing the event earlier in November. The roadshow will feature a combination of one-on-one & small group meetings between the biggest companies listed in the Athens Stock Exchange and international funds, alongside panel discussion sessions and other networking events and presentations.

Greece goes to the roadshow with the reintroduction of its investment-grade rating from international rating agencies including Standard & Poor’s, Japan’s R&I, China’s China Lianhe Credit Rating Co and Chengxin Credit Rating Group, Canada’s DBRS, and Germany’s Scope, while an upcoming Fitch report (Dec. 1) is expected to upgrade Greece to investment grade as well. The upgrades as of 2023 create a different investment audience for the country and ASE as well, and leads toward the Greek economy’s upgrade in developed markets, possibly in the summer of 2024.

The Greek delegation to London will focus on the economy’s growth rates, which are double those of the rest of Europe, and the improved picture of fiscal figures. Special mention will be made of privatizations – banks, the Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’, and the sale of Hellenic Petroleum (ELPE) shares.

Joining the prime minister, Patelis, and the heads of the four systemic banks are Mytilineos Chairman & CEO Evangelos Mytilineos, Deputy CEO of Motor Oil Petros Tzannetakis, PPC Renewables VP & CEO Konstantinos Mavros, and Intrakat VP & CEO Alexandros Exarchou.