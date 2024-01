Politics

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, at the Prime Minister's Residence in Crete, Greece, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the phone with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the situation in Gaza, developments in the Red Sea and threats in shipping from the Houthi attacks in that area.

They also discussed bilateral issues related to the upcoming roung of the Greece-US Strategic Dialog taking place in Washington in February.