Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

The Greek premier expressed his condolences to the Israeli people and his abhorrence of the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

He also reaffirmed his support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and he underlined the need to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.