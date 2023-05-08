Greek PM Mitsotakis Pledges That He Will Continue to Support Low-Income Pensioners

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Paramythia, Parga and Arta, Monday May 8, 2023. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
PARAMITHIA, Greece – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his commitment to increase wages and pensions for every Greek in the next four years, speaking on Monday at the town of Paramythia, in Thesprotia region.
Mitsotakis plegded that he will continue to support low income pensioners until the so-called ‘personal difference’ levy is abolished.
The premier also accused SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance’s leadership of “mocking the new generation” on occasion of the announcement of the minimum entry grade to universities.
Additionally, he warned again of the likely risk of a SYRIZA, PASOK and MeRA25 coalition government, and insisted that the country needs stability and robustness in terms of its leadership.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In