Greek PM Mitsotakis Pledges That He Will Continue to Support Low-Income Pensioners

Politics

PARAMITHIA, Greece – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his commitment to increase wages and pensions for every Greek in the next four years, speaking on Monday at the town of Paramythia, in Thesprotia region.

Mitsotakis plegded that he will continue to support low income pensioners until the so-called ‘personal difference’ levy is abolished.

The premier also accused SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance’s leadership of “mocking the new generation” on occasion of the announcement of the minimum entry grade to universities.

Additionally, he warned again of the likely risk of a SYRIZA, PASOK and MeRA25 coalition government, and insisted that the country needs stability and robustness in terms of its leadership.

