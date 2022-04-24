x

April 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis, Party Leaders Issue Messages for Greek Orthodox Easter

April 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Orthodox Easter
Faithful attend a mass outside Agios Georgios church during celebrations for the Orthodox Easter in Myrodafni village, Epirus region, northwestern Greece, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. This year, the Resurrection was celebrated once again at midnight as Greeks were able to attend Easter customs without the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The meaning of Easter and its promise for the future, but also the war in Ukraine, were contained in messages by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and political party leaders on Sunday, Greek Orthodox Easter.

PM Mitsotakis reiterated the promise that the Greek state will continue to support citizens and businesses during the price hikes. He also noted that Greeks are united in celebrating Easter. “It is this unity that allowed us to overcome national challenges, the pandemic, and all the trials and tribulations that preceded them,” the premier said, “so we can now celebrate for the first time away from the threat of the coronavirus, which is receding.”

He also spoke of the Ukrainian people, besieged yet free, “who continue to be attacked by Russian invaders who share their religion,” and of the war’s repercussions throughout Europe.

“Easter is a celebration of hope,” main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said in his message, for a better future. The country is facing the crises of the coronavirus pandemic and price hikes, which along with the war in Ukraine make the future look bleak, the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader said. Yet, throughout their history, “the Greek people have known how to discover the path to resurrection – to turn calgary into a new start. This new start is what this year’s Easter signifies,” he stressed.

PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis spoke of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the pandemic, and the inequalities created by the new energy crisis and the price hikes in basic goods. “In this dismal environment, we ought to responsibly build a different future, with more opportunities for younger generations, more justice, and more dignity.”

In his message, Communist Party of Greece Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoubas said, “From the daily calgary of high cost of living, of crises, of war, let us achieve the people’s uplifting and resurrection, since it is only the people who can save the people!”

Jesus Christ’s Crucifixion and Resurrection to save humanity is a message of hope, Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos said in his Easter message. “Our faith determines that this hope must not be lost,” Velopoulos stressed.

“Last year at Easter, we prayed for the end of the pandemic which claimed and still of course claims our kin, friends, acquaintances, fellow-citizens,” MeRA25 Secretary Yanis Varoufakis said. “This year, religious or not, we all pray for something else – the end of the war that kills our fellow human beings, that sinks the majority into poverty, worsens famine in Africa and Asia, and brings everyone closer – humanity closer – to climate catastrophe.” Life however is “indomitable, and resurrects the hope that the light wins just when the darkness is thicker,” Varoufakis noted.

RELATED

Politics
Russia’s Spokeswoman Says Greece’s Support for Ukraine Frays Ties

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who critics said spreads misinformation, propaganda and lies for President Vladimir Putin, warned that Greece's support for Ukraine over Russian invaders will hurt relations.

Society
Chronia Polla from Greece: Hope is in the Air, Springs Eternal Again
Politics
Greek President Issues Message on 107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Andreas Dracopoulos Honored by Union Settlement, a Pillar of East Harlem

NEW YORK - Union Settlement is a true institution in New York’s East Harlem community, empowering its neighbors as they work hard to build better lives and brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings