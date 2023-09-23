x

September 23, 2023

Greek PM Mitsotakis Meets with UN Secretary-General Guterres

September 23, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ 78η ΓΕΝΙΚΗ ΣΥΝΕΛΕΥΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΟΗΕ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo/PM's Press Office)

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday, in the context of his participation in the 78th UN General Assembly meeting this week.

Mitsotakis expressed Greece’s support for Guterres’ efforts for the resumption of talks that will lead to a solution to the Cyprus issue within the framework of UN resolutions, and for the appointment of a new envoy of the organization to Cyprus, noted Greek according to government sources.

PM Mitsotakis to Bloomberg: Greece is a pillar of energy stability & security in the broader region

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was interviewed on Bloomberg news network on Friday, in the context of his visit to New York for the 78th UN General Assembly meeting.

Greece’s economy is performing at higher rates than those in the eurozone, noted the Greek premier, who also spoke about Greece regaining its investment grade status.

The country can implement all of the reforms it has committed to without sacrificing economic development or fiscal discipline, added Mitsotakis.

Regarding the climate change crisis, he noted that effective adjustment to this new reality is key, as is suppporting people who are afflicted by these phenomena.

Greece, he underlined, is a pillar of energy stability and security in the broader region.

Politics
Second & Final Round of Elections for SYRIZA’s Leadership to Be Held on Sunday

ATHENS - The second and final round of elections for the leadership of main opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance will be held on Sunday.

Society
Greece’s Civil Protection Authority on High Alert Ahead of Upcoming Adverse Weather
Society
Greece’s Deadly Floods Also Cost Billions of Euros in Damages, Food Lost

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

