Greek PM Mitsotakis Meets with UN Secretary-General Guterres

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo/PM's Press Office)

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday, in the context of his participation in the 78th UN General Assembly meeting this week.

Mitsotakis expressed Greece’s support for Guterres’ efforts for the resumption of talks that will lead to a solution to the Cyprus issue within the framework of UN resolutions, and for the appointment of a new envoy of the organization to Cyprus, noted Greek according to government sources.

PM Mitsotakis to Bloomberg: Greece is a pillar of energy stability & security in the broader region

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was interviewed on Bloomberg news network on Friday, in the context of his visit to New York for the 78th UN General Assembly meeting.

Greece’s economy is performing at higher rates than those in the eurozone, noted the Greek premier, who also spoke about Greece regaining its investment grade status.

The country can implement all of the reforms it has committed to without sacrificing economic development or fiscal discipline, added Mitsotakis.

Regarding the climate change crisis, he noted that effective adjustment to this new reality is key, as is suppporting people who are afflicted by these phenomena.

Greece, he underlined, is a pillar of energy stability and security in the broader region.