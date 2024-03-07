Greek PM Mitsotakis Meets Romanian Counterpart, Gives Emphasis on Energy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstakis meets with his Romanian counterpart Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
BUCHAREST (ANA-MPA/N. Armenis) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met his Romanian counterpart Marcel Ciolacu at the headquarters of the Romanian government in Bucharest on Thursday.
During the meeting, as reported by the government, the strengthening of bilateral cooperation was discussed, with an emphasis on energy and connectivity.
The prime minister reiterated Greece’s role as a provider of energy security, both through the vertical energy corridor and through the FSRU off Alexandroupolis, a project of great importance for energy security and the diversification of supply sources.
They also discussed the next steps in projects of common interest in the trilateral cooperation scheme with the participation of Bulgaria, as well as issues of regional and European interest.
On the sidelines of the European People’s Party Congress in Bucharest, the Greek prime minister met with the president of the Romanian Senate, Nicolae Ciucă.
