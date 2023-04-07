Greek PM Mitsotakis Interviewed by Young Podcaster Nefeli Meg

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was interviewed by video content creator and podcaster Nefeli Meg to promote participation in national elections among younger people.

Speaking on the young influencer’s ‘Boukla 99’ weekly podcast, Mitsotakis referred to the university police and the role and limitations of the Hellenic Police.

The premier also spoke about the recent fatal train collision at Tempi and the resulting political responsibilities, and he also discussed the law on strike mobilizations. In addition, Mitsotakis referred to necessary interventions that must be implemented in the National Health System.

The premier underlined the need for young people to participate in the upcoming national elections (May 21), noting that abstaining from voting “is not a solution.” Addressing Meg, he said, “Your generation has an obligation to be civically engaged.”