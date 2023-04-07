x

April 7, 2023

Greek PM Mitsotakis Interviewed by Young Podcaster Nefeli Meg

April 7, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ PODCAST
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks on the podcast "Bookla 99" and Nefeli Meg Friday April 7, 2023 (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was interviewed by video content creator and podcaster Nefeli Meg to promote participation in national elections among younger people.

Speaking on the young influencer’s ‘Boukla 99’ weekly podcast, Mitsotakis referred to the university police and the role and limitations of the Hellenic Police.

The premier also spoke about the recent fatal train collision at Tempi and the resulting political responsibilities, and he also discussed the law on strike mobilizations. In addition, Mitsotakis referred to necessary interventions that must be implemented in the National Health System.

The premier underlined the need for young people to participate in the upcoming national elections (May 21), noting that abstaining from voting “is not a solution.” Addressing Meg, he said, “Your generation has an obligation to be civically engaged.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks on the podcast “Bookla 99” and Nefeli Meg Friday April 7, 2023 (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER’S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

