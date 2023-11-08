x

November 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

Greek PM Mitsotakis Inaugurates New Waste Processing Plant in Peloponnese

November 8, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[364856] ΕΓΚΑΙΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΗΣ ΜΟΝΑΔΑΣ ΔΙΑΧΕΙΡΙΣΗΣ ΑΠΟΡΡΙΜΜΑΤΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΦΕΡΕΙΑΣ ΠΕΛΟΠΟΝΝΗΣΟΥ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΔΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis inaugurates new waste processing plant in Peloponnese that creates 'clean, cheap energy & new markets for recyclables.' (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Papadopoulos)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the inauguration of a new waste processing plant of the Peloponnese regional authority at the village of Paleochouni in Arcadia, on Wednesday.

The premier was given a tour of the new facility and was briefed on its capabilities, which reportedly render it the country’s most advanced.

Landfills “and the mountains of rubbish that threaten public health will now be a thing of the past,” he pointed out. This waste management unit also provides “relief to taxpayers and the country overall from constant fines issued by the European Union.”

The new plant will offer clean, cheap energy, while at the same time create new markets for recyclables and for secondary fuel,” he noted.

PM Mitsotakis inaugurates new waste processing plant in Peloponnese that creates ‘clean, cheap energy & new markets for recyclables.’ (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Papadopoulos)

The plant’s green energy output equals the energy needs of some 6,000 households, while it also reduces carbon monoxide emissions by 24,000 tons, Mitsotakis added.

Eight hundred jobs were created to construct the plant, while more than two hundred jobs are required to run it and maintain it, he said.

The new waste processing plant at Paleochouni can handle 105,000 tons annually, taking in waste from the regions of Arcadia, Argolida, and Corinthia.

It was also noted that in 2019 Greece only had 3 such waste processing plants and another 5 under construction. Today the country has 11 such facilities, with another 16 under construction and another 10 expected to be contracted in 2024.

PM Mitsotakis inaugurates new waste processing plant in Peloponnese that creates ‘clean, cheap energy & new markets for recyclables.’ (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Papadopoulos)

RELATED

Society
Greek Refugee Camp Police Officer Convicted of Forgery After EU Prosecution 

ATHENS - A Greek police officer at a refugee detention center was found guilty of forgery for submitting fake receipts for travel and accommodation in a case brought by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in an Athens court.

Society
Competition Commission: ‘Green Light’ for the Acquisition of Aktor by Intrakat
Politics
Kasselakis Meets with Gentiloni: SYRIZA Supports the Revision of the Stability Pact

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.