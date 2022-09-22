Greek PM Mitsotakis in New York: “Nobody Can Bully Greece”

Politics

NEW YORK – Nobody can bully Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday at a dinner in his honor by organizations of diaspora Greeks in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Referring to statements by the Turkish leader before the Assembly on Tuesday, the Greek premier said he would address the issue during his speech before the same body on Friday.

“Greece always acts on the basis of International Law,” Mitsotakis underlined, adding that Greece will do its best to strengthen its alliances, particularly with the United States, with which it enjoys excellent relations.

He also noted that his government would “do everything we can to prevent an economic recession.”

Mitsotakis has been in New York City since Monday, and has been meeting several officials on the sidelines of the General Assembly meetings. Before the dinner in his honor by the Greek organizations abroad, he met with representatives of Jewish organizations (including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee), King Abdullah II of Jordan, and President of Senegal Macky Sall.

Later he was scheduled to attend with his spouse Mareva-Grabowski Mitsotaki a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honor of international state leaders attending the 77th UN General Assembly meeting.

(ANA-MPA/N. Armenis)