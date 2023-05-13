x

Greek PM Mitsotakis in Kypseli: In Eight Days From Now, We Will Be the Big Winners of Elections

May 13, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361374] ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΖΟΔΡΟΜΟ ΤΗΣ ΦΩΚΙΩΝΟΣ ΝΕΓΡΗ ΣΤΗ ΚΥΨΕΛΗ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the pedestrian street of Fokionos Negri in Kypseli, where he talks to citizens, Saturday May 13, 2023 (VASILIS REBAPIS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – In eight days from now “we will be the big winners,” New Democracy leader and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a public meeting in Kypseli, the central Athens suburb, on Saturday.

“I have toured all of Greece and will continue to do so to the last minute, until the end of the campaign period, to try and convince Greek men and women that we must continue this trajectory of success. That we must look ahead, aim high, and avoid returning to the past at all costs,” the PM told the public.

Despite the migration invasion at the Evros border, a pandemic, an aggressive neighbor, an energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, and several natural catastrophes, “we kept the country standing and society united, and placed the economy on a trajectory of growth,” he said.

The economy is growing by more than 3% annually, at double the rate than the average eurozone rate, “but at the same time, this development was not accompanied by overtaxing the middle class, or by destroying pensioners – it came with tax cuts, pension raises, cutbacks in contributions,” Mitsotakis stressed. The government is fulfilling to the iota its electoral promises of four years ago, he added.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the pedestrian street of Fokionos Negri in Kypseli, where he talks to citizens, Saturday May 13, 2023 (VASILIS REBAPIS / EUROKINISSI)

He also commented on an opposition paper “proclaiming in large headlines that 53% [of Greeks] do not want a second four-year term with Mitsotakis.” He added, “That means that 47% do want it; I see us winning elections by a large margin on the first Sunday. They admit it themselves.”

Mitsotakis also responded to charges by the opposition that households could only cope with the higher cost of living with the help of coupons and subsidies. “We know that the subsidy assistance is a temporary solution. The permanent solution, I repeat, is raising salaries, reducing taxes, and investments that bring development,” the PM asserted.

In the evening of May 21, the one to govern Greece in the next four year term will be New Democracy, he said.

