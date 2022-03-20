Greek PM Mitsotakis Fully Recovered from Covid-19

Politics

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested negative in all coronavirus-related tests, government sources said on Sunday.

The Greek premier, who has been vaccinated with all vaccination doses including the booster one, had announced on March 14 that he had contracted Covid-19 and would be carrying out his duties from home.

Following his full recovery, government sources said, Mitsotakis will be back in his office at Maximos Mansion as of Monday morning.