March 20, 2022

Greek PM Mitsotakis Fully Recovered from Covid-19

March 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested negative in all coronavirus-related tests, government sources said on Sunday.

The Greek premier, who has been vaccinated with all vaccination doses including the booster one, had announced on March 14 that he had contracted Covid-19 and would be carrying out his duties from home.

Following his full recovery, government sources said, Mitsotakis will be back in his office at Maximos Mansion as of Monday morning.

