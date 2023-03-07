Greek PM Mitsotakis Attends Funeral of Tempi Train Crash Victim Spiros Voulgaris

PM Mitsotakis attends funeral of Tempi train crash victim Spiros Voulgaris in Kesariani, Athens, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday attended the funeral of a victim of the Tempi rail disaster, train driver Spiros Voulgaris, in the Athens district of Kesariani. The prime minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and government spokesperson Yiannis Economou.
Voulgaris, 35, was the driver of the freight train involved in the collision. His funeral was attended by crowds of people, as well as his parents, relatives and friends, who laid white roses at his grave.
ATHENS - The expert committee set up by the infrastructure and transport ministry to look into systemic problems behind the train disaster at Tempi has decided on the three next steps, according to an announcement the committee chair Ioannis Halkias on Tuesday.
