March 7, 2023

Greek PM Mitsotakis Attends Funeral of Tempi Train Crash Victim Spiros Voulgaris

March 7, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[359812] ΚΗΔΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ 35ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΜΗΧΑΝΟΔΗΓΟΥ ΤΗΣ HELLENIC TRAIN ΠΟΥ ΕΧΑΣΕ ΤΗ ΖΩΗ ΤΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΣΤΟ ΠΟΛΥΝΕΚΡΟ ΣΙΔΗΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΚΟ ΔΥΣΤΥΧΗΜΑ ΣΤΑ ΤΕΜΠΗ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis attends funeral of Tempi train crash victim Spiros Voulgaris in Kesariani, Athens, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday attended the funeral of a victim of the Tempi rail disaster, train driver Spiros Voulgaris, in the Athens district of Kesariani. The prime minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and government spokesperson Yiannis Economou.

Voulgaris, 35, was the driver of the freight train involved in the collision. His funeral was attended by crowds of people, as well as his parents, relatives and friends, who laid white roses at his grave.

PM Mitsotakis attends funeral of Tempi train crash victim Spiros Voulgaris in Kesariani, Athens, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
PM Mitsotakis attends funeral of Tempi train crash victim Spiros Voulgaris in Kesariani, Athens, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
PM Mitsotakis attends funeral of Tempi train crash victim Spiros Voulgaris in Kesariani, Athens, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
PM Mitsotakis attends funeral of Tempi train crash victim Spiros Voulgaris in Kesariani, Athens, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

