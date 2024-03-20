x

March 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Politics

Greek PM Mitsotakis: Approaches Are Imperative But Illusions Are Not Allowed

March 20, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[368154] ΤΕΛΕΤΗ ΥΠΟΔΟΧΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΤΑΞΗΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΔΙΟΙΚΗΣΗ ΑΕΡΟΠΟΡΙΑΣ ΝΑΥΤΙΚΟΥ ΤΩΝ ΝΕΩΝ ΕΛΙΚΟΠΤΕΡΩΝ MH-60 ROMEO (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Reception and integration ceremony of the new MH-60 ROMEO helicopters in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Wednesday March 20, 2024. (MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday spoke at an event for the receipt of three new Romeo MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from the Hellenic Navy, at the Kotroni Air Base.

“These helicopters upgrade their value in a period, in times when geopolitical instability in our wider region is unfortunately intensifying. Despite the calmness that currently prevails in the Aegean, we must not forget that our neighbours to the east are also accelerating their own armaments programme. Approaches are always imperative, but under no circumstances are illusions allowed. And we all owe to be courteous but not naive, staying focused in the direction of peace, international law and cooperation,” Mitsotakis said.

Reception and integration ceremony of the new MH-60 ROMEO helicopters in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Wednesday March 20, 2024. (MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)
Reception and integration ceremony of the new MH-60 ROMEO helicopters in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Wednesday March 20, 2024. (MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Politics
Parents of Greek Train Crash Victims Demand End of Ministers Immunity

ATHENS - As Greece’s Parliament debated a committee report into the February, 2023 train crash in Tempe that killed 57 - which rival parties said the New Democracy government has covered up - parents of two victims said two former transport ministers should have their immunity lifted and be prosecuted.

Society
A Greek F-16 Crashes During a Training Mission, But the Pilot is Rescued
Society
Greek Food Shoppers Turning to Private Brands, Uncertainty Roils Market

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

NICOSIA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s lament Turkey should have taken over all of Cyprus in unlawful 1974 invasions instead of just seizing the northern third drew fire from the Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union.

NEW YORK – Raise a glass to Greek Independence March 18-25 as The Hellenic Initiative (THI) celebrates Greek Independence by partnering with Kástra Elión and highlighting high-end Greek cuisine and cocktails around the United States.

ATHENS - Greek authorities said an F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Aegean Sea during a training flight Wednesday.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday spoke at an event for the receipt of three new Romeo MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from the Hellenic Navy, at the Kotroni Air Base.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.