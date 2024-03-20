Greek PM Mitsotakis: Approaches Are Imperative But Illusions Are Not Allowed

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday spoke at an event for the receipt of three new Romeo MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from the Hellenic Navy, at the Kotroni Air Base.

“These helicopters upgrade their value in a period, in times when geopolitical instability in our wider region is unfortunately intensifying. Despite the calmness that currently prevails in the Aegean, we must not forget that our neighbours to the east are also accelerating their own armaments programme. Approaches are always imperative, but under no circumstances are illusions allowed. And we all owe to be courteous but not naive, staying focused in the direction of peace, international law and cooperation,” Mitsotakis said.