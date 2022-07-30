Greek PM, Energy Minister Meet with Visiting US State Dep’t Energy Official

Politics

Kyriakos Mitsotakis with Amos Hochstein and George Tsunis, in Athens, July 29. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Environment & Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas met with visiting US State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein on Friday.

Skrekas briefed the American official on the Greek strategy for the country’s energy sufficiency, emphasizing that Greece is able to export natural gas to Bulgaria and other Balkan countries. He also outlined plans to promote renewable energy resources, and informed the American delegation that the bill on offshore wind farms was approved by Greek Parliament on Thursday.

The meeting was attended also by US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, and the National Security Council’s (NSC) Director for Middle East & North Africa Lyndsey Merrill.