x

March 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 36ºF

Politics

Greek PM: Energy Crisis & Europe’s Strategic Autonomy the Focus of French Summit

March 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Mitsotakis
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the informal European Council meeting of EU leaders, Versailles, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos / Greek Prime Minister's Office)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is attending the informal European Council meeting of EU leaders that is being held in the Palace of Versailles on Thursday and Friday, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

In doorstep statements, the Greek premier said that leaders “will have the opportunity to discuss the implications of the Russian invasion in Ukraine,” as well as “the impact of these geopolitical developments on the energy market.”

Issues related to Europe’s strategic autonomy will also be discussed, he noted, as “Greece has been at the forefront of this debate. We believe in the need for Europe to align its geopolitical power with its economic potential.”

The Greek premier also pointed out that developments in Ukraine in the last 14 days “brought forward the European continent’s ‘abrupt coming of age’,” and he condemned the shelling of a maternity hospital in Mariupol by Russian forces on Wednesday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

RELATED

Politics
EU United on Ukraine, But Won’t Offer Fast-Track Membership

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — European Union leaders meeting in France Thursday ruled out fulfilling Ukraine’s demand for a fast-track integration with the bloc, as they discussed ways to help the eastern country that's been invaded by neighboring Russia.

Society
Greece: 21,863 Νew Coronavirus Cases on Thursday, 56 Deaths
Society
March Snow Hits Greece, Athens Ring Road Closed to Big Vehicles

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

DOP Hosts Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulos for International Women’s Day

WASHINGTON, DC – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP), a preeminent international women’s organization, hosted Her Excellency Ambassador of Greece to the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings