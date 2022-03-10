Greek PM: Energy Crisis & Europe’s Strategic Autonomy the Focus of French Summit

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is attending the informal European Council meeting of EU leaders that is being held in the Palace of Versailles on Thursday and Friday, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

In doorstep statements, the Greek premier said that leaders “will have the opportunity to discuss the implications of the Russian invasion in Ukraine,” as well as “the impact of these geopolitical developments on the energy market.”

Issues related to Europe’s strategic autonomy will also be discussed, he noted, as “Greece has been at the forefront of this debate. We believe in the need for Europe to align its geopolitical power with its economic potential.”

The Greek premier also pointed out that developments in Ukraine in the last 14 days “brought forward the European continent’s ‘abrupt coming of age’,” and he condemned the shelling of a maternity hospital in Mariupol by Russian forces on Wednesday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the region.