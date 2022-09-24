x

September 24, 2022

Greek PM Concludes Official Tour in New York City

September 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗ 77η ΓΕΝΙΚΗ ΣΥΝΕΛΕΥΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΟΗΕ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis concluded his official visit to New York following his address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly meeting on Friday night (Athens time).

In his heavy schedule over four days, he conveyed the message that Greece was strong on all issues, through his speeches, meetings, interviews and contacts beyond the UN premises.

In the economy, he focused on the high development rate Greece has achieved and the effective way it has been dealing with externally generated crises like the coronavirus pandemic and price hikes in energy due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In relations with Turkey, he exposed the latter’s aggressive language and set as his personal red lines Turkey’s challenge of Greek national sovereignty. On the migration issue, he also called out Turkish leadership for fake news seeking to undermine Greece’s standing, while on the Ukraine war he underlined the importance of standing up to the Russian leader’s revisionist and authoritarian policies.

PM Mitsotakis, his staff said, reiterated Greece’s unwavering commitment to International Law, highlighted Greece’s role as a pillar of stability and an energy hub in the area, and proved right those who see the country as an attractive investment destination.

Mitsotakis at UN Calls on Turkey to Scale Down Rhetoric

UNITED NATIONS – The European Union's response to authoritarianism and a threat to democracy, Turkey's escalating aggression, and the threat of climate change were the focus of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' brief address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Friday night (Athens time).

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

