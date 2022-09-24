Greek PM Concludes Official Tour in New York City

Politics

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis concluded his official visit to New York following his address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly meeting on Friday night (Athens time).

In his heavy schedule over four days, he conveyed the message that Greece was strong on all issues, through his speeches, meetings, interviews and contacts beyond the UN premises.

In the economy, he focused on the high development rate Greece has achieved and the effective way it has been dealing with externally generated crises like the coronavirus pandemic and price hikes in energy due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In relations with Turkey, he exposed the latter’s aggressive language and set as his personal red lines Turkey’s challenge of Greek national sovereignty. On the migration issue, he also called out Turkish leadership for fake news seeking to undermine Greece’s standing, while on the Ukraine war he underlined the importance of standing up to the Russian leader’s revisionist and authoritarian policies.

PM Mitsotakis, his staff said, reiterated Greece’s unwavering commitment to International Law, highlighted Greece’s role as a pillar of stability and an energy hub in the area, and proved right those who see the country as an attractive investment destination.