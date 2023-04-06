Greek Physicist Eleni Katifori Featured in Omnia

General News

NEW YORK – Greek physicist Eleni Katifori, Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Pennsylvania, was featured in Omnia, the All Things Penn Arts and Sciences magazine, along with other Penn physicists who are “studying how living matter works.”

The physicists are “looking in another direction: at us and other living matter here on Earth, from the cilia in lungs to the vasculature in leaves to the neurons in brains,” Omnia reported, adding that “what they’re finding is equally marvelous, and it’s challenging some of the current understanding of physics.”

“Ultimately, they’re working to discover the rules that govern how matter lives and evolves, and their research may lead to better medicine, robotics based on biology, and an expanded understanding of the physical and biological world,” Omnia reported.

“We’re using physics principles to understand life and living matter,” Prof. Katifori, who studies vasculature in plants and animals, told Omnia. “But we are also using living matter as an inspiration to discover new physics, for asking the right questions or new questions.”

Katifori “also studies flows in the context of understanding the topology and architecture of vascular networks, whether it’s the xylem and phloem in leaves and plants, or the arterial, venous, or lymphatic system in animals,” Omnia reported.

“Everything that is larger than, let’s say, a millimeter has to have some sort of vascular system. We can’t have life without it,” she told Omnia. “And yet there is still so much we don’t understand. I get up in the morning, I brush my teeth, go to work, and the whole system seems to work. So, this idea that something that is very everyday is still so mysterious is quite intriguing to me.”

“Katifori became ‘enamored with plants’ while earning her PhD, and began working on biological flow networks in plant leaves during a postdoctoral appointment,” Omnia reported, adding that “then she realized that for dynamics, animal vasculature was more interesting mathematically.”

“She received an NSF Career Award— the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious award in support of early-career faculty— in 2016, and was named a Simons Investigator in the Mathematical Modeling of Living Systems in 2018,” Omnia reported, noting that “she and her lab are seeking to uncover the physical principles behind how these complex networks build themselves and what functions they’re optimizing through evolution.”

“The vasculature in our bodies is not entirely genetically directed, she says, but instead self-organizes according to a set of equations she’s trying to discover,” Omnia reported. “We are asking, is this consistent with optimizing efficiency? Is this consistent with optimizing robustness? And if it’s not, what constraints came in the way? Maybe the absolutely optimal architecture would look different, but this biology cannot build that version,” Katifori told Omnia.

“Ultimately, she wants to be able to predict how the vasculature will form— or malform, like when an artery narrows, or how a vessel will change downstream from a blockage,” Omnia reported. “If I put in what I’m trying to optimize and what my constraints and costs are, basically, I crank the machine and I get some principles,” she told Omnia. “This is what makes it very exciting for me, just discovering what kind of math biology is using to solve a particular problem.”

For Katifori, “her biggest challenge is deciding what to leave out,” Omnia reported. “There is a tremendous amount of stuff going on inside the vessel. It’s not just water flowing through a pipe,” she told Omnia.

“Vessel walls are elastic and every time the heart beats, a pulse is transmitted to the rest of the body, something she believes impacts how the network builds itself,” Omnia reported, adding that “there are also different kinds of cells interacting with each other inside the fluid, and the potential for coagulation.”

“It’s a living thing, so figuring out which of that information is relevant is something I struggle with,” Katifori told Omnia.

Another Greek was also mentioned in the article, Kostas Daniilidis, Ruth Yalum Stone Professor of Computer and Information Science at Penn’s School of Engineering, who is working with Vijay Balasubramanian, the Cathy and Marc Lasry Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Penn, and Professor of Biology Marc Schmidt “to study how cowbirds pair bond at Schmidt’s aviary at the Pennovation Center,” Omnia reported.

The full article is available online: https://bit.ly/3nFG21Y.