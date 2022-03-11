x

March 11, 2022

Greek Pharmacist, Two Cops Arrested Over Fake COVID-19 Tests

March 11, 2022
By The National Herald
ATHENS – Two police officers and a pharmacist in northern Greece have been charged in an alleged scheme to sell fake negative COVID-19 rapid tests to the unvaccinated who are still spreading the Coronavirus.

They weren’t named in accord with privacy laws that generally bar identifying suspects only if they are convicted – sometimes not even then – although celebrities, politicians and other notables frequently have their names used.

In a report, Kathimerini said that evidence shows that from Nov. 21, 2021 to Feb. 7 this year that the owner of the pharmacy and a former employee issued at least 16 fake negative diagnostic rapid tests for one police officer, one military officer and five more citizens. On March 3 and 4, the pharmacist issued more fake documents for two police officers, it was said.

Police said they also found 32 pills in the possession of the pharmacist that did not have the required prescription and were confiscated but it wasn’t said if the operating license was suspended.

The suspects were led before a prosecutor facing charges of issuing fake medical certificates, violating measures to prevent illnesses and on the pharmacist for violating laws on drug possession.

Such arrests in Greece generally make the news and headlines when they happen then soon are forgotten, rarely with reports of what happened, if anything, or what happened with the said prosecution.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

