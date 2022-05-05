x

May 5, 2022

Parliament Returns to Full Capacity after Greece Eases COVID Restrictions

May 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΛΟΜΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ Ν/Σ ΤΟΥ ΥΠ. ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΩΝ ΥΠΟΘΕΣΕΩΝ (ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ EUROKINISSI)
Debate on "Jobs Again" bill in the Greek Parliament, Wednesday 13 April 2020. (Photo by Kontarinis Giwrgos/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Greek Parliament’s plenary sessions and committees will meet without restrictions in the number of participating MPs from now on, its presidium said on Thursday, but everyone in the building will still be required to wear a mask.

Parliament speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas told the press that Parliament follows the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions introduced in the rest of the public sector, but restrictions on visitors to the building will remain in place.

