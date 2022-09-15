x

September 15, 2022

Greek Parliament Ratifies the Accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

September 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - Presidential guards stand at the tomb of the unknown soldier in front of Greece's Parliament as a rainbow appears after a rainfall in Athens on May 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS – The Hellenic Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of the ratification of the Protocol for the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

The vote was passed with the support of the three largest parties, ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and PASOK-KINAL.

The other three opposition parties – the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Elliniki Lysi and MeRA25 – all voted against ratification.

Greece’s Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the ratification, tweeting that ” by joining NATO, Finland and Sweden will make our Alliance stronger. Greece looks forward to welcoming both our EU partners as Allies and to working close together to defend NATO values.”

