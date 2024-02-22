x

February 22, 2024

Greek parliament plenary approves new penal code

February 22, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Greek Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis presented the bill titled 'Amendment of the Penal Code & the Code of Criminal Procedure & Dealing with Domestic Violence'. (Photo by SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
Greek Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis presented the bill titled 'Amendment of the Penal Code & the Code of Criminal Procedure & Dealing with Domestic Violence'. (Photo by SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – With improvement changes made by the leadership of the Ministry of Justice and after a two-day lengthy debate and intense confrontation between the government and the opposition, the draft bill for the new penal code was voted by a majority in the plenary session of the Hellenic Parliament.

The bill titled “Acceleration and qualitative upgrading of criminal trials – modernization of the legislative framework for the prevention and combat of domestic violence” passed on the strength of ruling New Democracy votes, while all opposition parties voted against it.

Both Minister and Deputy Minister of Justice Giorgos Floridis and Yiannis Bougas, respectively, defended the changes stating that the law constitutes a significant reform step that meets the needs of society, limits the sense of impunity, achieves real punishment, combats crime, and strengthens justice delivery through a fairer, more qualitative, and more effective system.

