Greek Parade Committee Presents Financial Report

Left to right: Nomiki Kastanas, Philip Christopher, Yiannis Stroumbakis, Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, Panagiotis Gerazounis, and Dimitrios A. Gonias during the working dinner at Dionysos, where the financial report on the New York Greek Independence Parade was presented on May 7. (Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – The members of the committee for the New York Greek Independence Parade that was held on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on April 14 expressed the hope that the next parade will be even more successful than this year’s – and without the numerous difficulties that needed to be overcome. It was also a collective wish that an administrative team and leadership for the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York that is generally accepted by the Greek-American community the New York Metropolitan Area will also materialize.

Those sentiments were expressed during the official presentation of the financial report for the Parade on May 7 at Dionysos restaurant in Astoria. The President of the Committee, Philip Christopher, was assisted by co-presidents Yiannis Stroumbakis and Nomiki Kastanas, as well as by Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, who represented Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. The leaders thanked everyone for their contributions, emphasizing that the challenging mission of organizing the parade was successfully accomplished. “In 2025, the parade should be even better. This year’s was very successful,” Christopher stressed, distributing the financial data to all members regarding the revenues and expenses.

According to the final financial report, the revenues collected to date for the parade amount to $378,397, with an additional pending amount of approximately $60,000, which could raise the total to $438,397. The basic expenses of the parade amount to $411,760, with additional costs amounting to $13,000 for items such as public relations, office support, and the dinner at Terrace on the Park.

The greatest source of income, once again, proved to be the Parade Journal, which even at the last moment generated revenues of around $82,200, with printing costs not exceeding $5,419. Revenues from participation fees, floats, and bands amounted to $52,537, while raffle proceeds were $28,660. Additionally, $4,720 was collected from raffle sponsors, $9,045 from the Radio Marathon on Hellas FM, and approximately $2,500 from cultural events.

Regarding the gala dinner at the Hilton hotel, the proceeds from tables and donors amounted to $198,745, covering most of the cost of the lavish event, which reached $219,360.

Speaking about next year’s parade, Christopher informed those present that there are three proposed dates: the first is March 30, which is preferred by many due to its proximity to the national anniversary of March 25, but always with the caveat of the strong possibility of unfavorable weather conditions. The second is Sunday, April 27, while the final option is Sunday, May 5. These dates are influenced, on the one hand, by the parade of Greek societies in Philadelphia, already scheduled for April 6, and, on the other hand, by Easter, celebrated next year on Sunday, April 20, which also rules out April 13, which is Palm Sunday.

Finally, Christopher reiterated his recommendation for holding unified elections for the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York to restore administrative stability after four chaotic years. Along the same lines, Stroumbakis emphasized the need to establish an independent Audit Committee, and certify the member associations so that election procedures can move forward.